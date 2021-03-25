Mayetta man arrested following Tuesday afternoon traffic stop

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Mayetta man is in custody after a Tuesday afternoon traffic stop in Jackson Co.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says a Mayetta man is in custody after a traffic stop south of Holton on Highway 75 near 214th Rd.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday afternoon, a deputy stopped a 1997 Honda Accord when the deputy believed the license of the driver to be suspended. It said a further investigation found illicit items inside the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says Roy Hector Wahquahboshkuk Jr., 44, of Mayetta, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container and driving while suspended.

