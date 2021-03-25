Man taken to Topeka hospital after injury crash in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 25-year-old man was taken to a Topeka hospital after a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday on the northeast side of Manhattan, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 1:12 a.m. near the intersection of Casement Road and Brookmont Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 2007 Lincoln MKZ driven by Trae Jones, 25, of Sterling, had left the roadway, struck a guard rail and flipped into a drainage ditch.

Riley County police officials said Jones was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

