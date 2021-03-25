Advertisement

Man injured in crash during police chase Thursday morning in Wichita

A 22-year-old Garden City man was seriously injured in a crash with a police cruiser during a chase early Thursday in Wichita, authorities said.(wcax)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Garden City man was seriously injured when his car collided with a police cruiser during a chase early Thursday in Wichita, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:56 a.m. at 1010 E. Kincaid in south-central Wichita.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, which was investigating the crash, a 2006 Ford Fusion was fleeing from Wichita police at the time of the collision.

The Ford, which was eastbound on Kincaid, ran a stop sign and collided with a 2019 Dodge Charger police car that was northbound on Washington, the patrol said.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Alex Julian Acevedo, 22, of Garden City, was reported to have serious injuries. Acevedo was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita. The patrol said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The officer driving the Wichita police car, who wasn’t identified, sustained what were described as minor injuries. The patrol said the officer was wearing a seat belt.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

