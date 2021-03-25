Advertisement

Man arrested after Riley County police say he threatened women with knife

A 51-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in Manhattan after Riley County police said he threatened two women with a knife.
A 51-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in Manhattan after Riley County police said he threatened two women with a knife.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 51-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in Manhattan after Riley County police said he threatened two women with a knife.

According to the Riley County Police Department, officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault around 2:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Little Kitten Avenue.

Police listed two women, ages 56 and 41, as the victims in the incident, in which a man was reported to have threatened them with a knife. According to KMAN Radio, the incident occurred at the Stoneybrook Retirement Community.

Riley County police said Corey Mann, of Manhattan, was arrested in connection with aggravated assault. He was booked into the Riley
County Jaill, where he was being held on a $10,000 bond.

