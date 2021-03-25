Lyndon Elementary School held a march for a student getting transplant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Kaden Meiers is just 7-years-old and has gone without fully functioning kidneys since birth.

Now, doctors found a match for a transplant--and they didn’t have to search too far.

Unlike these students--Kaden Meiers wasn’t able to walk the halls this year at Lyndon Elementary Cchool.

“When he was born he almost passed on, they say he was a miracle, he was born with a portion of a kidney and then a little bit of another kidney but it didn’t work and the portion only worked about less than half,” said aunt, Christy Meiers.

Now, he needs a kidney to stay alive---doctors found a match, in his dad

“They usually start with the parents and family first to test and we tested and everything passed on me and so everything was clear and we did the crossmatch and it was good so I decided to do it for him,” said Kaden’s dad, Wayland Meiers.

To protect his health, Kaden stayed home from school and away from his friends this year.

“He doesn’t get to see anybody but his sister for one and he is really outgoing and wants to be with his friends and I actually go to his house and teach him twice a week for two hours since he is homebound--he loves to learn he is just missing out on so much right now,” said Christy.

But with his transplant days away, his classmates wanted to wish him well--

Friends and family made signs and marched around the school to show Kaden, he is still part of their tiger’s family.

“And all of the support the school has given me to see him and teach him and all of the extra stuff they have let me do for him, the family is appreciative,” she said.

Kaden’s transplant will be this Monday at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

