KSHSAA announces changes to some spring sport championships

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The upcoming Kansas High School State Championship Track and Field meet will have a modified timeline.

The meet will take place from May 27-29. Cessna Stadium at Wichita State will still be the location the championship takes place.

The meet schedule will be as follows:

Thursday, May 27, 2021 = Classes 5A and 6A

Friday, May 28, 2021 = Classes 3A and 4A

Saturday, May 29, 2021 = Classes 1A and 2A

Girls Swimming and Diving will operate under the adjusted schedule similar to the boys competition in the winter. The nature of being indoors provides the need for a greater adjustment to conduct the event as opposed to other spring activities.

The Girls Swimming and Diving State Championship schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 21 = Class 6A

Saturday, May 22 = Class 5-1A

No information has be given yet on the number of spectators at the championships. KSHSAA says that will be decided at a later date.

No championship modifications will be taken to baseball, boys golf, boys tennis, girls soccer and softball.

Topekans curious about loud noise near Goodyear, company denies sounds

