KHP does not have publically available records for the arrest of Gene Suellentrop

Kansas Senate Majority Leader, Gene Suellentrop (R). (March 17, 2021)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol does not have records publically available for the arrest of Gene Suellentrop.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it does not have a report publically available for the arrest of Gene Suellentrop. According to the Kansas Incident-Based Reporting System, all criminal offenses are classified as Group A or Group B offenses. It said the offenses involved in the case of Suellentrop are considered to be Group B offenses and the Kansas Standard Offense Report is not required.

Due to the classification, KHP said it did not prepare a KSOR for the case. It said the arrest report and officer narratives are exempt from disclosure requirements under the Kansas Open Records Act. It said KSA 22-2032(c) gives a procedure for anyone to be able to request copies of affidavits or other sworn testimonies by filing a request with the clerk of the court.

KHP said the filing process for requesting the affidavit would be available if charges are filed after it has submitted its reports to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office.

