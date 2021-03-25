Kansas unemployment claims over 89% lower than 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State’s unemployment claims have decreased by 89.82% compared to the same week in 2020.

WalletHub.com says Kansas is still struggling to recover from new unemployment claims, with the week of March 15′s claims higher than at the start of 2020. However, it said in its State’s Unemployment Claims report, Kansas has ranked as the 12th most recovered since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 9th most recovered since the week of March 15.

According to the study, Kansas has over 88% more unemployment claims for the week of March 15, 2021, than it did for the same week in 2019. It said this is the 10th smallest increase in the nation.

WalletHub said Kansas has over 18% more unemployment claims for the same week than the start of 2020. It said this was the 18th smallest increase in the nation.

According to WalletHub, Kansas also had 89.82% fewer unemployment claims for the week of March 15, 2021, than it did for the same week in 2020. It said this was the 12th largest decrease in the U.S.

Lastly, it said the state also has 89.82% fewer unemployment claims for the week of March 15, than it has since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

