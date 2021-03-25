Advertisement

Kansas unemployment claims over 89% lower than 2020

(WVLT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State’s unemployment claims have decreased by 89.82% compared to the same week in 2020.

WalletHub.com says Kansas is still struggling to recover from new unemployment claims, with the week of March 15′s claims higher than at the start of 2020. However, it said in its State’s Unemployment Claims report, Kansas has ranked as the 12th most recovered since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 9th most recovered since the week of March 15.

According to the study, Kansas has over 88% more unemployment claims for the week of March 15, 2021, than it did for the same week in 2019. It said this is the 10th smallest increase in the nation.

WalletHub said Kansas has over 18% more unemployment claims for the same week than the start of 2020. It said this was the 18th smallest increase in the nation.

According to WalletHub, Kansas also had 89.82% fewer unemployment claims for the week of March 15, 2021, than it did for the same week in 2020. It said this was the 12th largest decrease in the U.S.

Lastly, it said the state also has 89.82% fewer unemployment claims for the week of March 15, than it has since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information or to see where other states stand, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Frehe was arrested on March 22 for two separate counts of arson.
Seneca firefighter arrested for arson
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at...
Republican legislative leaders take aim at Governor’s plan to re-issue mask order
Topeka Police investigated a burglary report at Lighthouse on the Rock Church, 3860 SE...
“I’ll be praying for them”: church’s pastor reacts to burglary/vandalism
Topekans curious about loud noise near Goodyear, company denies sounds
Topeka Police responded to the location of a possible stabbing in the 2800 block of SE 21st St....
Stabbing victim walks into Topeka hospital early Wednesday

Latest News

4 arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old Dodge City man
State to relaunch Reemployment Services, Eligibility Assessment program
Jeanie Evans
Atchison Co. woman’s death under investigation, cause of death premature
KDP calls on Republicans to condemn, reject anti-vaccination legislation
Kansas to collaborate with NGA on cybersecurity policy