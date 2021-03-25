Kansas to collaborate with NGA on cybersecurity policy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been chosen to collaborate with the National Governors Association on cybersecurity policy.

Governor Laura Kelly says the state of Kansas has been chosen by the National Governors Association to collaborate on policies to advance cybersecurity postures, which is the latest in a series of collaborations between the NGA and states regarding cybersecurity.

“We’re honored to be chosen to collaborate with NGA for this prestigious academy,” Governor Kelly said. “With rapid changes in technology and increasing cyber threats – it’s critical that Kansas is prepared to lead and do what we can to keep our systems and our state safe. Strong cybersecurity means a stronger infrastructure – and that is key to keep Kansas on the path forward.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the NGA Center for Best Practices chose Kansas, Missouri, Montana and Washington for its 2021 Policy Academy to Advance Whole-of-State cybersecurity. Since 2016, she said the NGA has helped states and territories develop, refine and share the best practices in cybersecurity governance, workforce development, critical infrastructure security and local engagement and partnership.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with the National Governors Association to strengthen Kansas’ Cybersecurity posture,” Secretary of Administration and Chief Information Technology Officer DeAngela Burns-Wallace said. “As we have seen, cyberattacks against public entities are becoming more common, and addressing the issue of Cybersecurity is my priority as the Chief Information Technology Officer for the State.”

Gov. Kelly said representatives from the four chosen states will convene in-state workshops to create action plans to strengthen state cybersecurity, participate in regularly scheduled meetings with NGA staff on their progress and plans, and to build relationships with and learn from colleagues in other states that face similar challenges. She said in the new policy academy, the NGA will work with Kansas specifically on cyber governance.

According to Gov. Kelly, cybersecurity remains a concern for elected officials, policymakers, business leaders and residents. She said criminals and foreign adversaries continue to exploit vulnerabilities in software and human error to steal data, disrupt services and endanger the public. She said the NGA Center created the Resource Center for State Cybersecurity in 2012 to help Governors confront these threats and promote mature cyber risk procedures in their states.

