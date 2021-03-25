Advertisement

Kansas State Treasurer installs billboards in Topeka to raise awareness for unclaimed property

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers is setting out to lower the amount of unclaimed property in the state of Kansas with the help of billboards.

Two billboards will be placed in rotating locations around Topeka until the end of May, with hopes to install more in towns across the state.

The billboards were paid for entirely with proceeds from the state’s unclaimed property fund, which has accumulated about $400 million from unclaimed property. No taxpayer money was used to pay for the billboards.

“In all that we do to raise awareness of the services provided by the State Treasurer’s Office, it is my goal that we are using Kansas companies to keep Kansans working and to help our communities thrive,” said Rogers.

If you believe you have unclaimed property, you can visit www.kansascash.ks.gov or visit the Kansas Unclaimed Property Facebook page.

