Kansas dispatchers included as ‘emergency responders’ after Senate bill signed into law

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dispatchers in Kansas are often the first point of contact for people reporting emergencies.

On Wednesday, they officially became classified as “emergency responders” under Senate Bill 40, which was signed into law by Gov. Laura Kelly.

The bill, which reforms to the Kansas Emergency Management Act, was passed March 16 in a bipartisan vote of 31-8.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said the inclusion of dispatchers being classified as “emergency responders” was “great news” and was the culmination of “many years” of efforts.

Merchant noted that dispatchers “receive calls reporting everything from littering to homicides.” Unlike other emergency responders, however, the dispatchers remain at their stations.

Merchant said the bill not only recognizes dispatchers for their “incredible efforts in keeping our communities safe, but also opens doors for them to obtain services needed to better perform their duties.”

Merchant added that he was “very appreciative that dispatchers are being recognized for the truly remarkable jobs that they do.”

According to a section of the SB 40, emergency responders include: law enforcement officers; firefighters; 911 call-takers; emergency medical services personnel; physicians; nurses; physician assistants; public health personnel; emergency management personnel; public works personnel; and individuals with skills or training in operating specialized equipment needed to provide aid in a declared emergency.

Other components of the bill include measures that: end all coronavirus-related statewide mandates on March 31; prohibit the governor from closing businesses, civil organizations and churches.; establish due process rights for Kansans “aggrieved” by an order; and preserve local control of schools.

