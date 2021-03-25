K-State lowers student ticket prices for first time in a decade

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University will lower student ticket prices for athletic events for the first time in 10 years.

Kansas State University says K-State Athletics and the Student Governing Association have announced that prices of student athletic passes for the 2021-2022 football and men’s basketball seasons will be reduced when they go on sale on Monday, March 29, with the start of the fall semester enrollment.

According to K-State, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has reduced student pass pricing for the first time in over a decade with reductions as much as 18% from previous years. It said while it continues the tradition of student seating at midfield and midcourt, athletics officials have prioritized price savings for students.

“Our student body has been an integral part of the gameday experience in Manhattan,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “We want to provide them an affordable ticket option as we anticipate welcoming the entirety of our student section back for the 2021 season. Gamedays in Manhattan are always special with our students front and center, and we want to offer them the ability to be able to cheer on the Wildcats for seven Saturdays this fall inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.”

“Some of my fondest K-State memories have been shared with friends and classmates on game days cheering on the Wildcats,” said Student Body President Tel Witmer. “While that experience looked a little bit different this year, I am beyond excited to see the student experience at K-State Athletic events begin a return to a more typical atmosphere for the 2021-22 school year. We are thrilled by the decision to reduce student ticket prices while retaining the premium midcourt/field seating that students are accustomed to and appreciate K-State Athletics’ commitment to offering the best student and fan experience in the Big 12.”

K-State said students can choose from the following pass options:

Combo Pass for $200 (price increases to $220 after May 14) – includes a general admission student pass to football and men’s basketball regular-season home games. This is a savings of up to $55.

Individual Sport Pass for $170 – includes a general admission student pass to football OR men’s basketball.

According to the University, changes have also been made to the athletic pass policy. It said changes are as follows:

Prices reduced by as much as 18% from the previous year’s prices.

Priority price introduced as students can save even more by ordering a pass early. Students who purchase a pass before the end of spring finals on May 14 will save $20 off the Combo Pass price.

ICAT option converted to an add-on membership with exclusive gear and special event invitations for $40.

Access to front row seats of the student section will now be open to all K-State student pass holders in one unified student section.

ICAT members will receive priority entry on game days, but the student section will no longer be divided among student purchasers.

Student seating remains first-come, first-serve general admission, allowing students to sit with their friends.

