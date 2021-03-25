Highland Park student receives full-ride scholarship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Highland Park High School senior has received a full-ride scholarship to Wichita State University from the Rudd Foundation.

Topeka Public Schools says on Thursday, March 4, Highland Park High School senior Eliseo Barreño was surprised with a Rudd Foundation scholarship award. It said the scholarship is a competitive full-ride scholarship and will pay expenses beyond what is paid by grants, aid or other scholarships.

“It means a lot to me,” Barreño said. “I want to inspire my sister and my cousins as well, and other students at this school,” Barreño said he has worked hard to get to this point and is excited to start his college career.

The Rudd Foundation says its fourth class of Rudd Scholars that will receive a 4-year college scholarship to attend either Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University or Wichita State University. It said the scholarships are full-ride scholarships and include remaining tuition and fees, books and supplies, on-campus room and board, after other aid, grants or scholarships have been applied to the student’s account. It said the expected value for the 30 recipients of the scholarship is about $1.1 million over the 4-year period.

According to the Rudd Foundation, with the additional 30 scholars, there are expected to be 103 Rudd Scholars for the Fall of 2021. It said this shows a $4 million financial commitment since the program’s inception in 2018.

“We are privileged to announce the exceptionally high-caliber, well-rounded students that were selected as Rudd Scholars this year,” said Darrell Swank, President of the Rudd Foundation. “By removing the financial burden associated with a college education, it is our hope that these individuals will be actively involved on campus, maintain good grades, graduate in four years debt-free, and thus be well-positioned to pursue their passions and dreams in whatever vocations they desire.”

Of the 30 new scholars, the Rudd Foundation says 19 will attend Wichita State, 7 will attend Fort Hays and 4 will attend Emporia State. It said the scholarship is earned through a competitive selection process that includes the grades, test scores, essays, letters of recommendation and personal interview of applicants. It said 2021′s process involved choosing the 30 winners from a record number of 1,300 students from throughout Kansas who started the process.

“We started the Rudd Scholar Program four years ago and continue to find extremely talented young women and men in our Kansas high schools, who possess the Midwestern values of grit, determination and work ethic, all qualities Mr. Rudd valued,” said Corri Roberts, Director of the Rudd Foundation. “We believe by supporting these young leaders to continue their education in Kansas, they will follow their passions and give back to their communities and the state.”

Additionally, the Foundation said as well as living on campus and carrying a full load of classes, scholars will get mentoring and coaching to help them graduate in four years and build essential academic and life skills. It said scholars will also participate in developmental activities outside of the classroom, network with leaders, build relationships and serve to help the next generation of scholars through an active and connected alumni association post-graduation.

“By this time next year, we will have over 100 Rudd Scholars on campus and supporting one another,” said Swank “Our intent is that they will continue to network with each other after graduation, as they continue on their trajectory of being positive contributors to our Kansas communities and society as a whole.”

The Rudd Foundation said 2021 scholars include the following:

Barradas, Colby - Pratt High School, Wichita State University

Barreno, Eliseo - Highland Park High School, Wichita State University

Beesley, Lexis - Dighton High School, Fort Hays State University

Bernritter, Kyler - Onaga High School, Wichita State University

Bishop, Maya - Olpe High School, Emporia State University

Braun, Khloee - Logan High School, Fort Hays State University

Byrd, Kyra - McPherson High School, Wichita State University

Darrah, Lyric - Wichita South High School, Wichita State University

Dorzweiler, Kyndal - Hesston High School, Wichita State University

Eden, Mackenzie - Peabody High School, Wichita State University

Erichsen, Logan - Ellsworth High School, Fort Hays State University

Freeman, Kymora - Sumner Academy of Arts and Science, Wichita State University

Girard, Quin - Clifton-Clyde High School, Fort Hays State University

Guereque, Rafael - Hugoton High School, Wichita State University

Hagen, Rachel - Solomon High School Wichita State University

Herrenbruck, Peyton - Baxter Springs High School, Wichita State University

Hinman, Lyndsy - Ellis High School, Wichita State University

James, Sadie - Southeast of Saline High School, Fort Hays State University

McClain, Madison - Halstead High School, Wichita State University

Nguyen, Alayna - Wichita East High School, Wichita State University

Owens, Adriana - Hutchinson High School, Wichita State University

Reed, Dylan - St. John Jr/Sr High School, Fort Hays State University

Rempel, Austin - Hillsboro High School, Wichita State University

Shaner, Christal - Insight School of Kansas, Wichita State University

Thomison, Aubrie - Rose Hill High School, Wichita State University

Throckmorton, Beau - Mission Valley High School, Emporia State University

Valverde, Elysia - Gardner Edgerton High School, Emporia State University

Vega, Yaritza - Salina South High School, Fort Hays State University

Whitsitt, Nathan - Hesston High School, Emporia State University

Williams, Kian - Hutchinson High School, Wichita State University

