Former Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrested in Europe, faces child sex crime charges in Kan.

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of “sexual misconduct with an underage female” is expected to arrive back in Kansas Tuesday night.

Derick Chandler was detained in Budapest, Hungary, according to Sumner Newscow. He has been on the run for two years following an August 2018 investigation by the Wellington Police Department.

The Sumner County Attorney tells Newscow that Sumner County deputies will escort Chandler back from the MCI Airport in Kansas City to Wellington where he will face five charges stemming from the investigation.

Eyewitness News spoke to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office following Chandler’s disappearance. They said it was believed he had gone to Istanbul, Turkey to join the French Foreign Legion. The sheriff’s office was able to confirm Chandler flew out of Houston on a direct flight to Istanbul because of a hit on his passport.

