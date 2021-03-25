Advertisement

Effingham woman’s obituary claims she suffered reaction to COVID vaccine

Jeanie Evans
Jeanie Evans(Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison Co. woman’s obituary claims she died after suffering a reaction to the COVID vaccine.

According to the obituary posted Wednesday night on the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home web site, Jeanie Evans, 68, of Effingham, “died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Stormont-Vail Hospital from a reaction to the Covid vaccine.”

13 NEWS has reached out to state and local health officials for further information.

Her obituary states Evans currently worked at Main Street Food & Fuel in Effingham and served on the Effingham City Council. She is survived by three sons and two daughters, among other family.

