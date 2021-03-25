Advertisement

COVID-19 variant found in Douglas Co.

(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County has identified one positive case of a COVID-19 variant.

Lawernce-Douglas County Public Health says it has found a new case of the UK variant of COVID-19. It said this is the first case identified in the county and is among about 30 total cases in the state in recent weeks.

According to LDCPH, the CDC is monitoring the variants of COVID-19. It said the variants have mutations in the virus genome that alter the characteristics and cause the virus to act in ways that significantly impact public health.

The county’s Local Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino and Deputy Local Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Schrimsher encourage residents to continue vigilance in wearing masks, social distancing, limiting gatherings and washing hands.

With what we are seeing with the virus in other parts of the country right now, we don’t want to let our guards down so that we can continue to see the success we have had in Douglas County at keeping our numbers down,” Schrimsher said. “It’s important to not get complacent even as thankfully more and more people in our community are getting vaccinated, especially those at most risk for experiencing death or hospitalization. We can’t let up now.”

“We continue to encourage people to take the appropriate precautions. This includes wearing a mask that fits snuggly around the nose and face and has multiple layers of fabric or layering thinner masks with an additional cloth face mask to improve the fit,” said Local Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino. “We would also encourage all eligible Douglas County residents to get vaccinated when it’s their turn as the approved vaccines have shown to provide protection against hospitalizations and death due to the virus.”

For more information regarding Douglas Co.’s COVID-19 response, click HERE.

