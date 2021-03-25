Advertisement

CDC refuses to lift no-sail order for cruise lines

It’s scheduled to expire on Nov. 1
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is turning down a cruise industry request to lift its no-sail order.

In place since March 2020, the Cruise Lines International Association had asked the Biden administration to lift the order by early July.

The group said that would be in line with the president’s forecast for when the United States will be closer to normal.

But the CDC said its order would stay in place until Nov. 1.

“Returning to passenger cruising is a phased approach to mitigate the risk of spreading Covid-19,” the agency said in a statement. “Details for the next phase of the CSO (Conditional Sailing Order) are currently under interagency review.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Frehe was arrested on March 22 for two separate counts of arson.
Seneca firefighter arrested for arson
Topeka Police investigated a burglary report at Lighthouse on the Rock Church, 3860 SE...
“I’ll be praying for them”: church’s pastor reacts to burglary/vandalism
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at...
Republican legislative leaders take aim at Governor’s plan to re-issue mask order
Topekans curious about loud noise near Goodyear, company denies sounds
Topeka Police responded to the location of a possible stabbing in the 2800 block of SE 21st St....
Stabbing victim walks into Topeka hospital early Wednesday

Latest News

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant on Thursday praised a bill signed into law by Gov. Laura...
Kansas dispatchers included as ‘emergency responders’ after Senate bill signed into law
FILE - Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science...
Buttigieg pitches infrastructure needs to divided Congress
Investigators are seeking a motive as a community picks up the pieces after a mass shooting in...
Colorado shooting suspect makes his 1st court appearance
Salina roofer ordered to repay customer, fined $110,000