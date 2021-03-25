Advertisement

Arrest made in early morning stabbing

Yarely Rivera (Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested an individual for the stabbing investigated after the victim arrived at the hospital Wednesday morning.

Officers learned the victim knew the assailant, and found them after investigating the crime scene in the 2800 block of SE 21st St. 19-year-old Yarely Rivera was taken into custody for aggravated battery and aggravated burglary.

TPD says the victim was considered to have non-life-threatening injuries after receiving treatment.

