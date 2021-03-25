Advertisement

4 arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old Dodge City man

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Dodge City man whose body was found during the weekend died from a single gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Zacarias Giannino, 18, of Dodge City, was found dead Sunday in a secluded area but police believe he was killed on Jan. 28, Chief Drew Francis said.

Tyree Jackson, 19, and Lakendria Lewis, 31, both of Dodge City, were arrested Tuesday. They were booked into the Ford County Jail on possible charges of first-degree murder.

Two juveniles were arrested in connection with the shooting early Wednesday — one on an active warrant and another on interference with law enforcement and criminal desecration, The Dodge City Daily Globe reported.

Francis said the victim’s body was hidden outdoors in a secluded area and extremely cold weather since he was shot preserved the remains.

His death was the first homicide in Dodge City since 2018.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Frehe was arrested on March 22 for two separate counts of arson.
Seneca firefighter arrested for arson
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at...
Republican legislative leaders take aim at Governor’s plan to re-issue mask order
Jeanie Evans
Effingham woman’s obituary claims she suffered reaction to COVID vaccine
Topeka Police investigated a burglary report at Lighthouse on the Rock Church, 3860 SE...
“I’ll be praying for them”: church’s pastor reacts to burglary/vandalism
Topekans curious about loud noise near Goodyear, company denies sounds

Latest News

A Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) meeting allowed Winter Sports...
KSHSAA announces changes to some spring sport championships
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) catches a pass ahead of Cleveland...
WR Demarcus Robinson re-signs with Chiefs, per ESPN
A Highland Park High School senior is headed to Wichita State University on a full-ride...
Highland Park student receives full-ride scholarship
Dispatchers included among 'emergency responders' in bill Kelly signs into law
Riley Co. Board approves extension of mask mandate