WU softball field to be dedicated as Gahnstrom Field

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will dedicate its softball field as Gahnstrom Field.

Washburn University says on Saturday, March 27, around 2:30 p.m., it will name its softball field after Bill and Emilie Gahnstrom, who are benefactors to the softball program.

According to WU, the ceremony will happen between the first and second games of the MIAA home-opening weekend.

WU said the Gahnstroms are longtime supporters of the university. It said Bill has over two decades of service as a faculty member in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, while Emilie has been a dedicated volunteer at KTWU and in the Topeka community. It said avid fans of WU Athletics, the Gahnstroms’ generosity and incredible dedication to the university made the new field turf and lights possible.

