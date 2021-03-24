Whataburger to make Kansas City debut, plans to hire 700 employees

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Whataburger will make its debut in the metro area by the fall of 2021.

Whataburger says it has some super fans in the Kansas City area, so it was only a matter of time before it made its debut in the metro area. It said it is known for serving up hometown fun with its famous burgers and notable customer service. The chain plans to open four restaurants in 2021, with the first of its locations opening in the fall of 2021. It said the new locations are as follows:

1450 Douglas St., Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64086

18811 E US 40 Highway, Independence, Missouri 64055

8420 W 135th St., Overland Park, Kansas 66223

905 Hwy 7, Blue Springs, Missouri 64014

According to Whataburger, a series of local events will take place to celebrate the new locations.

Whataburger said there will be more burger-goodness to come with additional restaurants and community investment news. It said it plans to release information growth plans for 2022 later in the year.

Along with the new restaurants, Whataburger said it will also bring career opportunities for community leaders. It said hiring in the KC area has already started for positions like Restaurant Manager and Operating Partner. It said hiring for team leaders and team members will start in the coming months.

“At Whataburger, we believe a great customer experience starts with an exceptional employee experience, which is why we’re looking for caring leaders who can motivate and reward teams,” said Pam Nemec, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Brand Culture. “We compensate well and have a robust training program to teach the skills needed. Even without restaurant experience, leaders can succeed at Whataburger with the right attitude and leadership ability.”

According to Whataburger, its Operating Partners are the heart of the brand. It said they are business leaders that run multimillion-dollar restaurants and have fun doing it. It said its Partners are empowered to get into the entrepreneurial spirit to get the job done.

Whataburger also said it makes sure Operating Partners share in the success of the business by paying an average of six figures or more, including bonuses of up to 150% of their target incentive. It said the company also cares about their quality of life. It said while it is open 24/7, Operating Partners enjoy a five-day workweek, which allows many to coach sports teams, volunteer for nonprofits or make time for the things they love outside of the office.

According to Whataburger, managers also have the potential to earn over $55,000 a year. It said both positions get competitive health, dental and vision benefits, paid vacation and 401(k) benefits.

Whataburger said it plans to hire over 700 new employees in the KC area in 2021.

“As someone who has grown and advanced since I joined Whataburger as a Director of Operations more than 15 years ago, I can say that working at Whataburger offers so much opportunity for career advancement and personal fulfillment,” said Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Rob Rodriguez. “Our employees, who we call Family Members, are the heart and soul of our brand. I know there are a lot of wonderful people in the Kansas City area who we’d love to have join the Whataburger Family, and I encourage them to apply.”

For more information about starting a career with Whataburger, click HERE.

