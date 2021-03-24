Wednesday forecast: Dry today, rain returns tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dry conditions are expected today unfortunately the cloud cover sticks around with little if any sun. The lack of sun continues the rest of the work week, consider yourself lucky if you do get a brief period of sun but don’t expect it to last.

The bigger concern is the chance for scattered rain showers to return tonight and last into tomorrow. Then the chance for showers and even t-storms return Friday afternoon through Friday night. Dry conditions are expected by the weekend.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph. The breezy conditions will mainly be this morning with winds diminishing by the afternoon with winds around 10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds N/NE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered rain showers mainly along and east of HWY 75. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Dry conditions are expected Thursday night into Friday morning with a chance for showers/storms Friday afternoon through Friday night. The risk for severe weather is low but a non-zero risk as indicated by the ‘marginal’ risk from the severe weather outlook.

This weekend will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and sunny skies Sunday. Gusts may be around 20-25 mph Saturday with less wind on Sunday so looking like Sunday will be the pick day of the week (and weekend).

The chance for showers/storms return to the area next week. Right now the 8 day reflects overnight storms however confidence is low on specifics so don’t be surprised by changes to the forecast as we get closer to next week. It’s looking like a mild start to the week on Monday with a cold front pushing through either on Tuesday or Wednesday (differences in the models exist).

Taking Action:

1. Dry conditions are expected today however the chance of rain does exist during the day time hours tomorrow and Friday. Mainly for areas east of HWY 75 on Thursday and in the afternoon Friday out toward central KS and overspreading east through the evening.

2. The risk for severe weather is low Friday afternoon/evening but there is a threat for hail and strong winds.

Storms in the afternoon/evening (hail/wind risk) (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

