Advertisement

WATCH: Texas deputy nearly struck by oncoming 18-wheeler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office posted a video Tuesday night featuring a close call for one of its deputies.

The dashcam video seen on Facebook shows a deputy stopped for a wreck. An 18-wheeler speeds into the shot and hits the car, with the deputy jumping out of the way.

The incident happened on U.S. 59 in Wharton County.

“Yet another reason to slow down when you see emergency lights. Very close call this morning for Corporal Fiala and the driver of this vehicle,” said the department in its post.

Copyright 2021 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to receive no more doses of Moderna vaccine
Topeka Police investigated a burglary report at Lighthouse on the Rock Church, 3860 SE...
“I’ll be praying for them”: church’s pastor reacts to burglary/vandalism
Proposed amendment would eliminate elements of legislative immunity from Kansas Constitution
‘Dirty little secret’: Lawmaker wants to eliminate legislative immunity
William Brown was arrested for electronic solicitation of a minor.
Man charged for electronic solicitation, sexual assault of a child
David Frehe was arrested on March 22 for two separate counts of arson.
Seneca firefighter arrested for arson

Latest News

Gov. Kelly signs emergency response bill, to re-issue executive orders to protect pandemic recovery
Old Prairie Town at Ward-Meade Park is one of the locations on Topeka's annual Tulip Time tour.
Topeka's Tulip Time back in bloom this spring!
A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
Survivor of Colorado victim: A hole ‘that won’t be filled’
Kansas to receive less Johnson & Johnson vaccine than anticipated
Boulder mourns and calls for action
Boulder mourns and calls for action