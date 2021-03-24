Advertisement

Washburn's Tyler Geiman voted third-team All-American

Published: Mar. 23, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn senior guard Tyler Geiman has been named a third-team All-American by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association.

After leading the league in assists per game (6.0), assist/turnover ratio (2.6) and ranking third in scoring (20.3), the MIAA named Geiman a unanimous First Team selection, as well as a member of the All-Defensive team and All-Tournament team.

On Monday, Geiman earned First-Team NABC All-District honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Geiman was one of two players in NCAA Division II to average at least 20 points, six assists and six rebounds per game this season.

