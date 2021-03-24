Washburn Rural’s Damon Parker to resign as boys wrestling coach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After sweeping State this year with both boys and girls team titles, Washburn Rural wrestling head coach Damon Parker announced Tuesday he will resign from coaching the boys team at the end of the school year.

“The long hours and stress of growing and maintaining this program’s excellence have taken a toll on my health,” Parker wrote in a letter posted on Twitter Tuesday. “The time has come to hand the program off to a coach who can dedicate the time and energy to keeping Rural Wrestling running at an optimal level.”

In the letter, Parker posted a list of seven tasks he aimed for the program to accomplish when he started as the Junior Blues’ coach in 2011. His team checked off every one of them in the decade to follow, capped off by two state championships this spring.

“This is not a spur of the moment decision; it has been many years in the making,” Parker continued. “However, I made a promise to myself and the Washburn Rural community that we would accomplish each of the tasks listed above, and now that they have all been completed, it is time to move on.”

WRHS principal Ed Raines confirmed to 13 NEWS Parker will continue to coach the girls team.

“Serving this program, this school, these students, and this community has been the greatest honor of my life, and I am eternally grateful that the administration of Washburn Rural took a chance in hiring me 10 years ago,” he wrote. “I wish nothing but the best for this program, and I think you from the bottom of my heart for this life-changing opportunity.”

“We have grown the program to a point that no one outside of our walls ever thought possible,” Parker wrote.

Rural wrestling family; it was very nice to have met you all. Farewell. pic.twitter.com/FEfDLk187M — Rural Wrestling (@TeamTopHat1) March 24, 2021

