Washburn hosts exhibit celebrating milestone in women’s history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we round out Women’s History Month, an exhibit celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment - granting women the right to vote - is on display at Washburn University’s Memorial Union.

History professor Kerry Wynn shared a preview of the exhibit with Eye on Northeast Kansas, which you can see in the video.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. It’s on display through April 2.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.