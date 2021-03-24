TPS reiterates mission of inclusive environment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools wants to reiterate its mission statement of creating an inclusive environment.

Topeka Public Schools says it wants to reiterate its unwavering support of students, staff, parents and patrons of all races, colors, nationalities and ancestries that make up its community. It said its mission states the district is strengthened by diversity and is committed to supporting an inclusive environment.

TPS said it supports and advocates for the rights of all families of color, which include Asian, Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities that have been impacted by recent events in the nation.

According to the district, it remains committed to creating positive and productive learning and working environments free of discrimination and harassment. It said any actions that undermine its mission are prohibited at school, on school property and at school-sponsored activities.

TPS said it remains committed to developing global leaders as it advocates for equity and justice for every family and for all in the TPS community.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.