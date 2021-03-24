TPD searches for person of interest in violent domestic case

Advertisement

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in a violent domestic case.

The Topeka Police Department says it is looking for help from the community to find a person of interest in a violent domestic case.

According to TPD, on Tuesday evening, March 23, it responded to the 1300 block of SW Lincoln St. with a report of a violent domestic disturbance.

TPD said throughout the course of the investigation, Stefon C. Butler, 34, has been identified as a person of interest in the case.

TPD said if anyone sees Butler, they should call 911 immediately. It said to not attempt to apprehend him on their own. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers 785-234-0007.

After nearly 11 hours, police clear scene of domestic incident that started late Tuesday in central Topeka

