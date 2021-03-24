Topeka’s Tulip Time tour returns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After being canceled last year due to COVID-19 precautions, Topeka’s Tulip Time tour is ready to bloom!

The event is officially called Jerold Binkley Tulip Time, for its founder who started the festival by inviting people into his own garden for 22 years.

Tulip Time runs April 9 to 25 at Old Prairie Town at Ward Meade Park, Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee, and the Doran Rock Garden inside Gage Park. However, organizers will keep an eye on the blooms and notify the public if flowers open earlier or later. Tickets are $5 at each location.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation’s John Bell and Mike McLaughlin looked ahead to the 2021 event for Eye on Northeast Kansas, including special activities.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.