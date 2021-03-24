Topekans curious about loud noise near Goodyear

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has had several viewers contact us about a loud noise coming from Goodyear.

We spoke to one resident that lives about a mile away from the plant. Mark Wanamaker compared the sound to that of a jet engine. Wanamaker says he has lived in the neighborhood for six years, and that the noises have only started occurring periodically over the last year or two. But, the last two have been even more obnoxious.

“I would just hope that Goodyear could find a way to muffle the sound on that,” Wanamaker said. “There’s got to be a way. With technology today, there’s no need for a big roaring sound like that.” Wanamaker says his attempts to contact Goodyear management have gone nowhere. 13 NEWS has tried to contact Goodyear as well, and have not heard back.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.