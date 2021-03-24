Topeka Police investigate burglary, vandalism at church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police were investigating a reported burglary Tuesday night at a southeast Topeka church.

The incident was reported at Lighthouse on the Rock, 3860 SE California. The pastor told 13 NEWS there was graffiti and vandalism done inside the building, and several items were stolen. Among damage, they took a cross off the wall, leaving it upside-down in a chair. He said they also left an unkind note.

Topeka Police did not have further details on the extent of the damage. Anyone with information may call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007.

