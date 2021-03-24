Advertisement

Topeka Police investigate burglary, vandalism at church

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police were investigating a reported burglary Tuesday night at a southeast Topeka church.

The incident was reported at Lighthouse on the Rock, 3860 SE California. The pastor told 13 NEWS there was graffiti and vandalism done inside the building, and several items were stolen. Among damage, they took a cross off the wall, leaving it upside-down in a chair. He said they also left an unkind note.

Topeka Police did not have further details on the extent of the damage. Anyone with information may call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police on Monday identified the two victims of a Saturday night motorcycle-truck crash...
Police identify fatality victims from Saturday night crash in North Topeka
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Puppy runs after car that dumped it at Junction City Animal Shelter
Puppy runs after car that dumps it at Junction City Animal Shelter
Shawnee Co. to receive no more doses of Moderna vaccine
Devawn Mitchell was arrested for a fatal crash in Emporia.
Man charged with murder of former ESU football star appears in court

Latest News

Lighthouse on the Rock Church was broken into and had items stolen.
Church Ransacked
Vandals took a cross off the wall at Lighthouse on the Rock Church in southeast Topeka, leaving...
Vandals steal from, do damage at SE Topeka church
Supreme Court to hear appeal from man who shot TPD detective
Supreme Court to hear appeal from man who shot TPD detective
Supreme Court to hear appeal from man who shot TPD detective
Washburn’s Tyler Geiman voted third-team All-American
Washburn’s Tyler Geiman voted third-team All-American