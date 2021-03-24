Supreme Court to hear appeal from man who shot TPD detective

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will hear the appeal of the man convicted of shooting Shawnee County Sheriff, Brian Hill.

Hill was a Topeka police detective when it happened back in 2016.

Back in 2018, Christopher Harris was sentenced to prison terms totaling more than 77 years.

Next week, he plans to argue his trial was not fair.

In 2018, Christopher Harris was found guilty of attempted capital murder for the shooting of Brian Hill, along with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charges stem from the 2016 armed robbery of a convenience store.

Hill, then a Topeka police detective, spotted a man matching the suspect’s description.. he described what happened in an interview with us last summer..

“The guy literally walked across the street like he was going to engage and talk to me, and shot me in the middle of the road, I was struck in both legs, the lower abdomen, I still got a bullet wedged in my hip. I know he brought that back up because he hit me in my elbow. I actually went to try to pursue him at that point. I remember taking off to run, and my right leg didn’t work,” said Sheriff, Brian Hill.

Hill was rushed to a nearby hospital, and officers tracked down Harris nearby, and took him into custody.

Next week, Harris will head to the Kansas Supreme Court to argue his 2018 trial was not fair.

Harris’ legal team claims the presence of 15 to 20 armed police officers in the courtroom during instructions and closing arguments, created an “atmosphere of intimidation.”

They also claim the trial court committed reversible error when it denied Harris’ requests for instructions on self-defense and attempted voluntary manslaughter.

They also claim the prosecutor misstated the law regarding the elements of first-degree murder and second-degree intentional murder.

The Kansas Supreme Court will hear Harris’ case next Tuesday.

