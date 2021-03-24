Stabbing victim walks into Topeka hospital early Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a stabbing incident early Wednesday after a victim showed up at a Topeka hospital.

Officers were called around 5:43 a.m. to Stormont Vail Hospital, where the victim arrived seeking treatment.

Police later were headed to the 2800 block of S.E. 21st, where the stabbing was believed to have occurred.

Additional details, including the victim’s condition, weren’t immediately available.

