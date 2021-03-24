Six new positive COVID-19 test results in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Six new positive COVID-19 test results have been identified in Riley County since Monday’s report. For the week of March 14th, the percent of positive cases in Riley County was 1.8%, out of the 1,787 tests performed 32 of those came back positive.

For the 8th week in a row, Riley County’s percentage of positive cases has remained below 5%.

Manhattan’s Ascension Via Christi Hospital has one COVID-19 positive patient receiving treatment, with no COVID-19 positive patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Riley County Health Department is continuing with COVID019 vaccine clinics, administering doses to individuals who qualify under Phase 2. In addition, individuals who qualify under Phase 3 and 4 will soon receive their first doses as well.

On Wednesday and Thursday, individuals will receive their second dose or ‘booster,’ if they have received their first dose from the Riley County Health Department.

A link to the new appointment system will only be sent out to those individuals who have registered for the COVID-19 vaccine in Riley County. If you are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and have not yet registered, visit RileyCountyKS.gov/VaccineRequest. If you have already registered, do not re-register, this will not advance you on the list.

There are 7,175 individuals who have been fully vaccinated by the Riley County Health Department, with 7,135 additional individuals who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Answers to frequently asked questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timeline and availability can be found at RileyCountyKS.gov/FrequentlyAskedQuestions.

