Seneca firefighter arrested for arson

David Frehe was arrested on March 22 for two separate counts of arson.
David Frehe was arrested on March 22 for two separate counts of arson.(Nemaha Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Seneca firefighter has been arrested for two separate acts of arson.

Nemaha County Attorney Brad Lippert says a complaint was filed in the District Court of Nemaha Co., which charged David M. Frehe, 40, of Seneca, with two counts of arson.

Lippert said Frehe served as an Assistant Chief with the Seneca Fire Department.

According to Lippert, the first charge is for a fire at a vacant home in Seneca on May 1, 2019, and the second count is for a pasture fire in rural Nemaha Co. on Nov. 4, 2020.

Lippert said the case was investigated by the Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s office, the Seneca Police Department and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

According to Lippert, Frehe was arrested on March 22 and released shortly after posting a $10,000 bond. He said Frehe’s first appearance in court is scheduled for April 27.

