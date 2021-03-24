Rep. LaTurner to host April mobile office hours

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner will hold mobile office hours to meet with constituents in April.

U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner says he has announced his mobile officer hours schedule for April. He said this is a way for constituents of the 2nd Congressional District to connect with him and his staff.

“My staff will host mobile office hours all across the 2nd District this month as a way to ensure constituents receive prompt and effective assistance at their convenience. It is my top priority that our office is a resource to the community. We look forward to hearing from you and seeing you soon.”

Rep. LaTurner’s mobile office hours can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.