Polsinelli report shows wind energy is stirring up jobs, money for Kansas

(Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune)
By Reina Flores
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a new report from the national energy group, Polsinelli, wind energy is stirring up jobs and money for the state of Kansas.

Polsinelli’s report found wind energy is changing the state’s utility landscape, bringing in revenue usually at the lowest cost for consumers, less than $20 per megawatt per hour.

“Fast forward to 2020 we have actually crossed another important rubric and that is renewable energy is not only the lowest cost, but it is also now continuing to lower other traditional generations,” said Alan Anderson with Polsinelli Energy.

He said wind energy generates ongoing jobs for Kansans across the whole state.

“In rural areas, they haven’t had the same type of job growth, and that cant be lost because it is important to the communities,” Anderson continued saying, “There are two types of direct jobs and one of those is construction. Those are jobs that take place during those construction projects, so in Kansas, we can consistently have construction jobs and we have had benefits over the years from those construction jobs.”

However, construction jobs aren’t the only jobs being created. Anderson said there are also indirect or induced jobs that go in supplying things to those working on-site.

He said current operating projects can potentially bring nearly $2 billion dollars to Kansas counties and landowners.

“It allows for them to have subsection planning for the next generation,” Anderson added, “It allows them to keep the family farms and ranches and expand them in a time where that isn’t so easy.”

He said in 2020 alone, wind energy created more than 22,000 jobs in Kansas.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

