Police investigating reports of vehicle windows being shot out in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

The Topeka Police Department said on Tuesday, March 23, the Shawnee Co. Communications Center began to get calls from residents that reported to have had their car windows vandalized by someone who shot what they believed to be a BB gun at them.

According to TPD, the reports showed that the incident could have happened in several areas of Topeka, but most reports came from the east part of the city.

TPD said it continues to ask residents that may have been a victim to call it at 785-368-9464 to file a report.

March 24, 11:20 a.m.

Police are asking for the public’s help after vehicle windows were shot out late Tuesday afternoon in west Topeka.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said officers were sent to the area of S.W. 24th and Gage Boulevard regarding calls of windows sustaining damage.

The incidents were reported between 4:05 and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information may call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9551 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

