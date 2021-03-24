Advertisement

Police arrest man who eluded them Tuesday in west Topeka

Topeka police arrested Michael Paul Smith, 38, on Tuesday morning in the 1800 block of S.W....
Topeka police arrested Michael Paul Smith, 38, on Tuesday morning in the 1800 block of S.W. 30th after he fled from officers, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after he fled on foot from Topeka police officers on the city’s west side.

The arrested man was identified as Michael Paul Smith.

Topeka police spokeswoman said Smith was located in the 1800 block of S.W. 30th and was subsequently arrested.

Smith was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with burglary; interference with a law enforcement officer; and failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The incident began around 7:45 a.m. near S.W. 30th and Burlingame Road, when a man later identified as Smith fled from officers on foot.

Before Smith was apprehended, police on Tuesday said they were looking for a white man wearing all-black clothing, in addition to a red shirt.

Around 8:20 a.m., nine police units were in the area of the 1800 block of S.W. 30th searching for Smith, who had eluded them to that point. One of the police units was a K-9 officer.

About a half-dozen officers were outside a residence on the north side of the 1800 block of S.W. 30th as they searched for the man.

The location was on the north side of a T-intersection at S.W. 30th and College Avenue.

Additional details weren’t immediately availalble.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to receive no more doses of Moderna vaccine
Proposed amendment would eliminate elements of legislative immunity from Kansas Constitution
‘Dirty little secret’: Lawmaker wants to eliminate legislative immunity
William Brown was arrested for electronic solicitation of a minor.
Man charged for electronic solicitation, sexual assault of a child
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Topeka police on Tuesday morning were in the 1800 block of S.W. 30th as they were searching for...
Police searching for man who eluded them in west Topeka

Latest News

Stabbing victim walks into Topeka hospital early Wednesday
Polsinelli report shows wind energy is stirring up jobs, money for Kansas
Police on Wednesday morning cleared the scene of a domestic incident that began late Tuesday in...
After nearly 11 hours, police clear scene of domestic incident that started late Tuesday in central Topeka
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 3-24-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 3-24-21