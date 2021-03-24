Police arrest man who eluded them Tuesday in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after he fled on foot from Topeka police officers on the city’s west side.

The arrested man was identified as Michael Paul Smith.

Topeka police spokeswoman said Smith was located in the 1800 block of S.W. 30th and was subsequently arrested.

Smith was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with burglary; interference with a law enforcement officer; and failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The incident began around 7:45 a.m. near S.W. 30th and Burlingame Road, when a man later identified as Smith fled from officers on foot.

Before Smith was apprehended, police on Tuesday said they were looking for a white man wearing all-black clothing, in addition to a red shirt.

Around 8:20 a.m., nine police units were in the area of the 1800 block of S.W. 30th searching for Smith, who had eluded them to that point. One of the police units was a K-9 officer.

About a half-dozen officers were outside a residence on the north side of the 1800 block of S.W. 30th as they searched for the man.

The location was on the north side of a T-intersection at S.W. 30th and College Avenue.

Additional details weren’t immediately availalble.

