One taken by ambulance to hospital after 2-car crash in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was transported to a local hospital by ambulance following a two-car crash Wednesday morning in central Topeka.

The collision occurred around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at S.W. 17th and Western.

A silver Chevrolet Spark and a silver Toyota Camry collided in the intersection.

The Chevrolet ended up in its passenger side.

The Camry was stopped just north of S.W. 17th on Western.

The driver of the Chevrolet was reported to have gone to the hospital by ambulance. The driver’s injuries weren’t considered to be life-threatening, police said at the scene.

The Chevrolet was placed on a wrecker and removed from the scene.

The Toyota, which had front-end damage, was able to be driven from the scene.

The driver of the Toyota said she would drive herself to the hospital.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.