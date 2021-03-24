Advertisement

Missouri man arrested on drug counts after Osage County traffic stop

Melvin Gray 53, of Leeton, Mo., was arrested on several drug counts following a traffic stop...
Melvin Gray 53, of Leeton, Mo., was arrested on several drug counts following a traffic stop Tuesday on Interstate 35 in Osage County, according to KVOE Radio.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 53-year-old Missouri man was behind bars in the Osage County Jail on Tuesday after his arrest on several drug counts during a traffic stop on Interstate 35, according to KVOE Radio.

The arrested man was identified as Melvin Gray, of Leeton, Mo.

According to KVOE, Osage County sheriff’s deputies arrested Gray following a traffic stop on I-35, about eight miles east of the US-75 highway interchange.

Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells said that during the traffic stop, a K-9 officer was utilized, resulting in narcotics being detected in the vehicle.

Gray was arrested on suspicion of various offenses, KVOE said.

The offenses included possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia; no drug tax stamp; illegal possession of prescription drugs; illegal registration; driving while revoked; and no insurance.

Gray was booked into the Osage County Jail in Lyndon.

KVOE said formal charges are pending.

