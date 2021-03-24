Manhattan’s Trevor Hudgins named NABC Division II Player of the Year

MARYVILLE, Mo. (WIBW) - Manhattan High graduate Trevor Hudgins has been named the Division II Player of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Hudgins, a junior for the Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball team, was also named the MIAA Player of the Year for the second-straight season.

He averaged 20.1 points per game shooting 54.5% from the field.

Hudgins leads the nation in three-pointers made with 85; his 52.5% clip from three is the best in the country across all NCAA divisions.

The Bearcats (25-2) play West Liberty in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

