Lt. Gov., Commerce Secretary announces Commerce Employee of the Year

Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland says Office of Broadband Development Director Stanley Adams is the Department of Commerce’s Employee of the Year for 2020.

According to Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, Adams was promoted to lead her Office of Broadband Development in October of 2020. It said since that time, under Adams’ leadership, the OBD has connected underserved communities to strong, reliable broadband.

“Since 2019, the Office of Broadband Development has improved connectivity for thousands of Kansans, helping our students, farmers, and local economies thrive,” Governor Kelly said. “I am glad to see Stanley recognized for his hard work at the Office of Broadband Development. His commitment and creativity will continue to be instrumental as we work towards universal broadband access.”

Gov. Kelly said Adams has been with the DoC for almost 10 years and has worked to identify broadband gaps and mitigation plans targeted to improve economic growth. She said in 2020, he designed and executed Kansas’ broadband pandemic response initiatives, which led to increasing connectivity at a time when it was needed most.

According to Gov. Kelly, Adams is a champion of harnessing broadband technology for economic growth. She said he works with internet service providers and a wide range of broadband stakeholders at the local, state and federal levels to foster and promote improvise accessibility in Kansas and to drive economic development, job creation, promote innovation and expand markets.

Gov. Kelly said Adams’ prior experience includes leadership roles in marketing and management with leaders such as YRC Worldwide, AT&T Broadband and Procter & Gamble.

“Our state is fortunate to have a dedicated, forward-thinking professional like Stan leading our broadband office,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Stan has been pushing for years for broadband to be an area of emphasis for our state. He has been given a tremendous amount of responsibilities for Kansas, and he has shouldered them all extraordinarily efficiently. His leadership has brought about positive change for businesses, communities and residents of our state, and I’m proud to have him on my team.”

“I’m honored to have been given this prestigious award, and I’m honored to be entrusted every day with this important work for Kansas,” Adams said. “I want to thank Governor Kelly and Lt. Governor Toland for this recognition, but more importantly, I want to thank them both for their commitment to broadband access in Kansas. Our state is fortunate to have leaders who understand the importance of this issue for all Kansans.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Adams recently joined her and Lt. Gov. Toland at the announcement of a new series of Broadband Accelerationgrants. She said the program includes $5 million in state funding combined with $5 million in matching contributions from the awardees for a total of $10 million in broadband investment.

