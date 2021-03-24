Advertisement

Kansas to receive less Johnson & Johnson vaccine than anticipated

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas will receive a smaller shipment of the COVID-19 Johnson and Johnson vaccine than anticipated.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has been notified that the number of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine expected for delivery for the week of March 29. It said about 16,500 doses will now arrive, instead of the expected 100,000 doses.

According to the KDHE, national reports said the full supply of vaccine expected from J&J has been delayed because of a production issue and may not have doses available to ship until the second or third week of April. In an attempt to boos the J&J supply, the KDHE said Merck, another international pharmaceutical company, has agreed to help manufacture J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, the KDHE said Kansas will get 47,970 Pfizer prime doses with 38,100 booster doses and 27,800 Moderna prime doses with 27,800 booster doses.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to receive no more doses of Moderna vaccine
Topeka Police investigated a burglary report at Lighthouse on the Rock Church, 3860 SE...
“I’ll be praying for them”: church’s pastor reacts to burglary/vandalism
Proposed amendment would eliminate elements of legislative immunity from Kansas Constitution
‘Dirty little secret’: Lawmaker wants to eliminate legislative immunity
William Brown was arrested for electronic solicitation of a minor.
Man charged for electronic solicitation, sexual assault of a child
David Frehe was arrested on March 22 for two separate counts of arson.
Seneca firefighter arrested for arson

Latest News

Topekans curious about loud noise near Goodyear
President Biden signs Sen. Moran’s bill to expand vaccine access for veterans
Plan to limit turbines riles growing Kansas wind industry
Rep. LaTurner to host April mobile office hours