Kansas to receive less Johnson & Johnson vaccine than anticipated

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas will receive a smaller shipment of the COVID-19 Johnson and Johnson vaccine than anticipated.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has been notified that the number of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine expected for delivery for the week of March 29. It said about 16,500 doses will now arrive, instead of the expected 100,000 doses.

According to the KDHE, national reports said the full supply of vaccine expected from J&J has been delayed because of a production issue and may not have doses available to ship until the second or third week of April. In an attempt to boos the J&J supply, the KDHE said Merck, another international pharmaceutical company, has agreed to help manufacture J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, the KDHE said Kansas will get 47,970 Pfizer prime doses with 38,100 booster doses and 27,800 Moderna prime doses with 27,800 booster doses.

