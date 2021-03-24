Kansas State Treasurer unveils billboards in attempt to reunite Kansans with their money

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers unveiled unclaimed property billboards in Topeka in order to help reunite Kansans with their hard-earned money.

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he has unveiled two billboards in Topeka to raise awareness of the $400 million in unclaimed property through the Unclaimed Property Divison of his office. He said the billboards are part of a bigger campaign to inform residents of the fund and point them toward the database where they can find and collect their unclaimed property.

“During these unprecedented times, we understand that many hardworking Kansans are facing financial hardships, and we want to make every effort to reunite them with their money, help them recover, and further stimulate our economy,” said Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers.

According to Rogers, two billboards will rotate locations in the Topeka area through the end of May. He said his office chose Topeka as the test market for the new campaign to determine if the billboards effectively raise awareness and engagement of Unclaimed Property. If successful, he said his office hopes to expand to other markets in the near future.

Rogers said no taxpayer money was used to cover the cost of the initiative. He said the campaign is paid for by proceeds of the Unclaimed Property fund. He said the office is working with Kansas companies to make sure it supports the local workforce and surrounding communities.

“In all that we do to raise awareness of the services provided by the State Treasurer’s Office, it is my goal that we are using Kansas companies to keep Kansans working and to help our communities thrive,” said Rogers.

According to Rogers, the office has also launched a new Facebook page for the Unclaimed Property Division.

Rogers said each year, Kansas businesses send the names of people with bank accounts, wages, stocks and dividends that have been abandoned to the Unclaimed Property Divison. He said Kansas currently has over $400 million in assets to return.

Rogers said Kansans are encouraged to search the Unclaimed Property Database for their property. He said the service is free and provided by the State Treasurer’s Office.

To search the Unclaimed Property Database, click HERE.

To visit the Unclaimed Property Facebook page, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.