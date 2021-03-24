Advertisement

Kansas Court of Appeals confirms first woman of color

Jacy Hurst became the first woman of color on the Kansas Court of Appeals after being confirmed...
Jacy Hurst became the first woman of color on the Kansas Court of Appeals after being confirmed Tuesday.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jacy Hurst became the first woman of color on the Kansas Court of Appeals after being confirmed Tuesday.

Hurst will replace former appellate judge Melissa Standridge, who stepped up to the Supreme Court. Hurst and Lesley Isherwood’s confirmations fill up the remaining vacancies left on the court.

Hurst lives in Lawrence and is a partner with the law firm Kutak Rock LLP in Kansas City, Missouri.

