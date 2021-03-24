K-State works to help students save money on textbooks

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is rolling out its second All In for K-State, which boasts its Textbooks 2.0 program.

Kansas State University says on Wednesday, March 24, it will host its second All In for K-State, which is a campuswide giving day with the ambitious goal to help students save money on textbooks.

According to the University, K-Staters can come together virtually to reduce the cost of textbooks for students by supporting its Open/Alternative Textbook Initiative, Textbooks 2.0, which saves money by replacing expensive traditional textbooks with digital resources tailored to the class by each instructor.

“In 2019, we launched the inaugural All In for K-State day of fundraising and discovered what generous K-Staters can accomplish in one day for one philanthropic objective,” said Greg Willems, president and CEO of the KSU Foundation. “We’re rallying the K-State family again to help students save money on textbooks and essential class resources. All In for K-State 2021 is about providing digital textbooks, custom-tailored by class instructors, that students can afford. Over the past few years, we’ve learned how important digital alternatives to traditional class materials can be.”

Over the past few decades, K-State said the cost of traditional textbooks has increased three times faster than the rate of inflation. It said students are not immune to the high cost of traditional textbooks and the impact on the affordability of college education. It said undergraduate students usually pay about $1,000 for books each year. It said Textbooks 2.0 currently cost only $10 per class.

According to K-State, in the past six years, students have saved $6.8 million with the program.

Unlike traditional, commercially published textbooks, K-State said Textbooks 2.0 are available on multiple digital devices including phones, laptops and tablets whenever and wherever students have internet access.

“Supporting Textbooks 2.0 is kind of like giving a small scholarship to every student in a class year after year,” said Brian Lindshield, associate professor of food, nutrition, dietetics and health. “Not only does this help students financially, but students in classes with open/alternative textbooks all have access to a customized Textbooks 2.0 on the first day of class, something that does not occur for all students with traditional textbooks. Both of these benefits support their learning and success. I hope the K-State family comes together today to support students during All In for K-State.”

