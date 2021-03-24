K-State extends AD Gene Taylor’s contract

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has extended Athletic Director Gene Taylor’s contract through the 2026-2027 academic year, President Richard Myers and the Kansas State Athletics, Inc. Board of Directors announced Wednesday.

Taylor’s contract has been extended through June 30, 2027 with an annual salary of $925,000. The contract also includes performance and retention incentives.

“Gene Taylor has been a steady guiding force during a challenging time for Kansas State Athletics,” said Myers. “The trajectory of our programs is moving in the right direction and he has demonstrated the ability to manage the budget with integrity under extraordinary circumstances. We see a bright future for K-State under his leadership.”

Taylor has been Athletic Director at Kansas State since 2017.

