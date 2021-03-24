Advertisement

K-State extends AD Gene Taylor’s contract

(KVLY)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has extended Athletic Director Gene Taylor’s contract through the 2026-2027 academic year, President Richard Myers and the Kansas State Athletics, Inc. Board of Directors announced Wednesday.

Taylor’s contract has been extended through June 30, 2027 with an annual salary of $925,000. The contract also includes performance and retention incentives.

“Gene Taylor has been a steady guiding force during a challenging time for Kansas State Athletics,” said Myers. “The trajectory of our programs is moving in the right direction and he has demonstrated the ability to manage the budget with integrity under extraordinary circumstances. We see a bright future for K-State under his leadership.”

Taylor has been Athletic Director at Kansas State since 2017.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to receive no more doses of Moderna vaccine
Topeka Police investigated a burglary report at Lighthouse on the Rock Church, 3860 SE...
“I’ll be praying for them”: church’s pastor reacts to burglary/vandalism
Proposed amendment would eliminate elements of legislative immunity from Kansas Constitution
‘Dirty little secret’: Lawmaker wants to eliminate legislative immunity
William Brown was arrested for electronic solicitation of a minor.
Man charged for electronic solicitation, sexual assault of a child
David Frehe was arrested on March 22 for two separate counts of arson.
Seneca firefighter arrested for arson

Latest News

Manhattan’s Trevor Hudgins named NABC Division II Player of the Year
Manhattan’s Trevor Hudgins named NABC Division II Player of the Year
WU softball field to be dedicated as Gahnstrom Field
Washburn’s Tyler Geiman voted third-team All-American
Washburn’s Tyler Geiman voted third-team All-American
Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker instructed the Junior Blues girls wrestling team...
Washburn Rural’s Damon Parker to resign as boys wrestling coach