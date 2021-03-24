Gov. Kelly signs emergency response bill, to re-issue executive orders to protect pandemic recovery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has signed an emergency response bill and will re-issue executive orders to protect COVID-19 recovery.

Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, March 24, she signed a bill to make sure that Kansas can continue to provide communities with resources and support that are crucial to the state’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

Among other provisions, Gov. Kelly said Senate Bill 40 modifies the procedure for the declaration and extension of a state disaster emergency under the Kansas Emergency Management Act, as well as extends the current disaster declaration to May 28.

“This bipartisan compromise will extend the State of Disaster Emergency that allows us to provide hospitals with PPE, support food banks and pantries, and otherwise respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Kelly said. “The bill includes provisions that I do not support and that could complicate our emergency response efforts. But I will continue to work with legislators and local leaders to keep Kansans safe and healthy during this pandemic.”

According to the Kansas Governor, several executive orders related to the pandemic were set to expire on March 31, along with the expiration of the state of disaster emergency. She said Senate Bill 40 includes a provision that will revoke all current executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she still has the authority to re-issue orders under the new process imposed by the bill.

Gov. Kelly said on April 1, she will re-issue the following orders:

She said the following orders will not be reissued:

