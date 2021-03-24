Advertisement

FBI offering reward for information regarding national treasures stolen from Truman Presidential Library

(WOWT)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The FBI announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information regarding national treasures stolen from the Truman Presidential Library in Independence, Missouri on March 24, 1978.

On that day, two suspects broke into the library and smashed a display case in the lobby containing ceremonial swords and daggers given to President Harry Truman by the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Saud and the Shah of Iran. The suspects stole the items and fled the building through a window.

The swords and daggers are worth up to $4,000,000 in today’s currency.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the FBI Kansas City office at 816-512-8200 or submit a tip online.

